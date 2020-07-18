Kunchacko Boban is the proud owner of special edition Mini Cooper

Popular Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban is now the proud owner of a special edition Mini Cooper. Only 3,000 Mini 60 Years Edition have been manufactured for the entire world. India has a claim over just 20 of these cars, while Kerala got only four. And Kerala’s own Kunchacko Boban is one among the lucky four.

The actor bought the car from the BMW EVM Autokraft in Kochi. The ex-showroom price of this automobile is around Rs 40 lakh.

A new era of small cars was kickstarted in Britain with the arrival of the Mini Cooper in 1959.

Mini Cooper is at the second spot on the list of the most influential cars of the 20th century. As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, the company bought out the special limited edition.

In the global market, Mini Cooper with three-door and five-door versions are available. In India, only the special edition of the three-door Mini Cooper S is available.

The car with 2-litre petrol engine has 192BHP of power and 280 Nm torque. The car needs only 6.7 seconds to attain a speed of 100kmph.

The limited edition car with 60 years’ insignia has several special features.