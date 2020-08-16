Car sales set to be quite robust this Onam

Kochi: Car sales on course for a great Onam this year, as special offers lure customers to showrooms.

It is only mid-way in August, but car bookings and sales so far this month are already much higher than in the previous months. The sales will pick up even more from Monday, which marks the beginning of the Chingam Malayalam month (August 16 to September 15), car makers and dealers said.

Car sales had rebounded after the COVID lockdown and had crossed more than half of what was achieved last year. This has given rise to expectations that sales will be quite robust with the arrival of the annual shopping season that is the biggest in the state.

Car dealers believe many people are opting to buy a vehicle as they do not want to depend on public transport in the wake of the fast spreading COVID pandemic.

Car manufacturers have come up with new product lines as this is the first Onam since the BS-6 pollution control norms came into force. Customers are being drawn to the new models that are available with attractive offers.

Most companies have announced special loan schemes, including low repayments in the first few months, in association with banks and financial institutions. There are also offering gifts through scratch cards and lucky draws.

Offers to attract people whose salaries have not been significantly affected during the COVID crisis are finding many takers.

As Onam starts at the end of this month and will continue till the beginning of September, the festivities will be spread over the two months.

The industry expects the sales this Onam to be double of last year's, and preparations are being made to make a large number of deliveries on the first day of the Chingam Malayalam month.

Showrooms have been functioning by following the COVID guidelines. They are communicating with customers mostly through phones and other digital means.

Customers are also visiting showrooms alone and are refraining from bringing families. Also, showrooms are making available disinfected vehicles for test drives and for customers to experience.