Prithviraj goes gaga over Thar's 'feel-good' quotient, tweets to Anand Mahindra

Auto buffs have been showering Mahindra Thar with accolades ever since it was unveiled on Saturday.

Southern superstar Prithviraj, an avid auto enthusiast himself, is the latest to join the bandwagon of Thar aficionados.

“Got to drive the new Mahindra Thar. The design might still be up for debate but there is no denying the fact that it’s one hell of a product with sky high scores on the “feel-good” meter. Hope they price it right,” Prithviraj Tweeted tagging the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

He also gave a post script: “This is not a paid endorsement!”

Prithviraj, who has a fleet of luxury cars in his garage, was the first in Malayalam film industry to own a Lamborghini Huracan worth over Rs 3 crore.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra had on Saturday unveiled the all new version of its iconic SUV Thar. The launch is slated for October 2, according to reports.

The SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to six speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options - 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.

Other features include 4X4 capability, drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and safety features like dual airbags and hill-hold and hill descent control, among others.