BMW Motorrad launches new version of G 310 R, G 310 GS in India

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday launched refreshed versions of G 310 R and G 310 GS bikes in India.

The BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs 2.45 lakh, while the G 310GS is tagged at 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

With attractive colour schemes and improved features, the new BMW #G310R and #G310GS will redefine your riding experience in every way. To book a test ride and to know more, click here- https://t.co/mDRR7pUzPC ⁰⁰#NewBMW310 #NeverStopChallenging #SpiritOfGS pic.twitter.com/EyRxWobj7C — BMWMotorrad_IN (@BMWMotorrad_IN) October 8, 2020

The 313 cc bikes have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally produced as per BS-VI standards in Hosur, India by partner TVS Motor Company.

The motorcycles can accelerate from 0-50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

"Globally, BMW Motorrad has created a distinct position for itself in the fast-growing sub-500 cc segment with both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

In their new avatar, both motorcycles feature design modifications, new technology and enhanced riding dynamics, he noted.

"We have launched both bikes at an extremely attractive pricing, incredible EMIs and reduced cost of ownership. It is an enthralling invitation to become part of the close-knit and passionate BMW Motorrad community," Pawah said.