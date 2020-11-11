Hero drives in BS-VI compliant Xtreme 200S at Rs 1.15 lakh

New Delhi: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has launched the Xtreme 200S with BS-VI compliant engine priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 200-cc model comes with complimentary roadside assistance (RSA), valid for one year, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

"The new Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach to the premium segment. Our premium products like the Xtreme 160R and XPulse 200 BS-VI are receiving an overwhelming response from the customers. I am confident that the Xtreme 200S will build on their success," Hero MotoCorp Head Sales and Aftersales Naveen Chauhan said.

Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy Malo Le Masson said the company's horizontal strategy catering to all customer categories has worked really well and has allowed it to grow its market share in the premium motorcycle segment.

"We are confident that the BS-VI Xtreme 200S will continue its strong performance and further fortify our presence in the segment," he added.