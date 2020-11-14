Rasmi Poduval — the 'queen' of Kerala's clothing scene from Thrissur

Seamstress, based in Thrissur, presents Kerala's unique clothing styles that have been forgotten over time, by incorporating changes that appeal to the modern tastes.

Seamstress combines the uniqueness of handloom with a rich variety of colours to enrich the typical Kerala clothes that were otherwise limited to cora (white) and gold colours.

This unique Kerala clothing store is the brainchild of Rasmi Poduval and her mother-in-law Vimala Vishwambharan, who has 35 years of experience in the handloom garment market.

Who is Rasmi Poduval?

Rasmi Poduval, who graduated from IIM Bangalore in 2010, got interested in clothes after working for Coca-Cola and the RPG Group. Rasmi's mother-in-law Vimala Vishwambharan has a history of having sewn her own clothes at the age of 11.

It was as a result of this desire that she started a handloom clothes store called Ideal Choice in the 1980s. Ideal Choice was first started in Kochi, but it grew to have presence in Udupi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The foundation for Seamstress, which was launched in 2011, was Vimala's experience in sewing handloom garments for thousands of people by customising them for personal preferences.

Seamstress collects handloom fabric directly from handloom units and co-operative societies all over Kerala.

Rasmi Poduval embarked on her dream plan, 'The Kaithari Project', by recognising the local handloom tradition through her travels all around Kerala.

'The Kaithari Project' was launched in 2014 to showcase Kerala's unique garments to the world. Rasmi Poduval describes 'The Kaithari Project' as a revival of Kerala's weaving tradition and clothing tastes.

Customers also have the opportunity to choose clothes online through the Seamstress website. Seamstress offers a wide range of handloom garments, including saris, blouses, tops, kurtas, pants, lungis and shirts.

