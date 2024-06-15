Film art director Sabu Cyril to design Superfast Premium AC buses of KSRTC

Thiruvananthapuram: Film art director Sabu Cyril will give a cinematic makeover to the soon-to-be-launched Super Fast Premium AC buses by KSRTC. Cyril will be designing these buses in response to a request from Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. He had previously designed buses for the Corporation when Ganesh Kumar first became Transport Minister in 2001. Sabu Cyril, an award-winning art director, is known for his work on Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Enthiran (2010), and Main Hoon Na (2004).

Currently, one bus is running as a Super Fast Premium AC on a trial basis. Based on its reception, KSRTC plans to purchase ten new buses and commence operations ahead of Onam.

Passengers on the trial bus are given feedback forms to record their suggestions, and adjustments will be made accordingly. The AC bus operates with 42 seats. Meanwhile, KSRTC is also set to purchase 220 mini buses to operate limited-stop services.

Apart from the standard red and yellow palette, the KSRTC fleet includes Garuda Maharaja, Garuda King Class, Garuda Sanchari, and Super Deluxe Air Buses, all of which are in white. Additionally, Minnal, the long-distance, limited-stop deluxe night buses, feature a red-and-white colour scheme with lightning bolts to enhance nighttime visibility. The Super Express Air Buses are green and yellow, with paint inspired by chundan vallam.