‘Kali Odiyanodu’: Radio Mango's spl game ahead of ‘Odiyan’ release

‘Kali Odiyanodu’ , a game show to promote superstar Mohanlal’s latest movie ‘Odiyan’, is beginning on Radio Mango from December 10. The timing of the show, which is touted as the first ‘day and night match’ on Indian radio, is from 1 pm to 10 pm.

The game has Mohanlal and the listeners on side and the character ‘Odiyan’ on the opposing side. The challenge for the listeners is to save a celebrity from Odiyan’s tricks. This is by finding the celebrity’s phone number. Whoever finds the phone number and rescues the film personality first would be the winner. Mohanlal will provide the clues to find the phone number every hour through Radio Mango.

The prize money of Rs 5,000 will be shared equally by the winner and Mohanlal.

Some of the stars taking part in the show are Manoj K Jayan, Honey Rose, Vineeth, Jagadeesh, Baburaj, Jyotsna, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Prayaga Martin, Rachana Narayanankutty and Aiswarya Devan. This is for the first time in the history of Malayalam radio that so many stars are participating in a game show, Radio Mango claimed.

The popular FM radio station is organising the game show with the support of Ajmal Bismi Enterprises.