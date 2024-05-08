Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passes away

Mumbai: Director-cinematographer Sangeeth Sivan (65), known best for his contributions in Malayalam and Hindi cinema, passed away here on Wednesday. According to reports, he breathed his last after a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

His cinematographer-brother Santosh Sivan confirmed Sangeeth's death to PTI via a WhatsApp message. According to Santosh, Sangeeth was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and died following a cardiac arrest. Last rites will be performed on Thursday at the Oshiwara cemetery at 4 pm, he added.

Sangeeth, the eldest of three sons of filmmaker Sivan, made his debut in 1990 with the Malayalam movie "Vyooham", starring Raghuvaran and Urvashi.



The filmmaker's second film 'Yodha' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role is regarded as a gem in Malayalam cinema.

Sangeeth also wrote the script for some of his films and his last work was 'Bhram' in Hindi. Sangeeth had moved to Mumbai early on in his career. He is the elder brother of cinematographer Santhosh Sivan and producer-director Sanjeev Sivan who recently helmed the movie 'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki'.

Sangeeth Sivan embarked on his film career as an executive producer of the 1989 Hindi film Raakh starring Aamir Khan. His brother Santhosh Sivan was the cinematographer of the movie. His directorial debut was the Malayalam film 'Vyooham' starring Raghuvaran and Sukumaran in the lead. However, the film that cemented his position in the industry was 'Yodha', starring Mohanlal. The movie was A R Rahman's first Malayalam project.

'Daddy', 'Gandharvam', 'Nirnayam', 'Snehapoorvam Anna', were some of the major releases in Malayalam. Sangeeth Sivan directed several Hindi films too, which tasted critical acclaim as well as commercial success, like 'Zor', 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' among others.

The film 'Johnny' had earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film. Gautami Tadimalla starrer 'E' released in 2017 was his last Malayalam film.

Sangeeth completed his film appreciation course from the Pune Film Institute where he was introduced to the world classics. He was also highly influenced by Malayalam filmmakers Padmarajan and Bharathan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the filmmaker's demise.

Actor Sunny Deol, who worked with Sangeeth on "Zor" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol, said he was shocked to learn about his friend's death.



"Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can't believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories. Om Shanti my friend, may your family get the strength to overcome your loss," he wrote alongside a series of on-set photos with the filmmaker.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he was saddened by Sangeeth's demise. They worked together on comedies such as "Kya Kool Hai Hum" and "Apna Sapna Money Money".

"Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money.

"Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory." Deshmukh wrote in an X post.

Deshmukh's "Kya Kool Hain Hum" co-star Tusshar Kapoor said he was at a loss for words upon learning of Sangeeth's passing.

"Don't have words to describe what I'm feeling right now. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it'll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed! #SangeethSivan #gem," Kapoor wrote on X.



The actor most recently worked with Sangeeth in the upcoming horror comedy "Kapkapii", also starring Shreyas Talpade.

Sangeeth also directed the 2019 web series "Bhram", starring Kalki Koechlin.

(With PTI inputs)