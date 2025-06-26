Israel's military chief said Wednesday that its commandos had operated secretly inside Iran during the countries' 12-day war, as its spy chief also hailed assistance from US intelligence. "We achieved full control over Iranian airspace and in every location where we chose to operate," Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said in a televised address.

"This was made possible thanks to, among other things, coordination and tactical deception carried out by our air force and ground commando units," he added. "The forces operated in secret deep within enemy territory and created operational freedom of action for us."

Both countries have claimed victory in the conflict since a ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday. The war erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise bombing campaign that it said aimed to stop Iran developing a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Iran has consistently denied.

Zamir was the first Israeli official to say publicly that Israeli soldiers had operated on the ground in Iran. He thanked the United States for what he called its "precise, powerful and impressive" action in the war. The United States carried out heavy strikes against some of Iran's key nuclear sites on Sunday. Zamir said he was in close contact with the US military throughout the Israeli operations.

Early on Wednesday the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, thanked the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for its help in "joint" operations during the war. He said the CIA "supported Mossad in making the right decisions". Zamir added: "The campaign is not yet finished. We must remain on guard -- many challenges await."