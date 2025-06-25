If you're planning a movie marathon, now’s the time to catch these fan-favourite titles before they leave Netflix India on June 30. From classic rom-coms and heartfelt dramas to action-packed comedies and animated adventures, this mix of genres has something for everyone.

Jerry Maguire

A sports drama written and directed by Cameron Crowe, 'Jerry Maguire' stars Tom Cruise as a high-powered sports agent who experiences a moral awakening that upends his career. Cuba Gooding Jr. plays his outspoken client Rod Tidwell, while Renée Zellweger appears as Dorothy Boyd, the woman who stands by him as he tries to rebuild both his personal and professional life.

Only You

Directed by Norman Jewison, 'Only You' is a whimsical romantic comedy that follows Faith (Marisa Tomei), a woman convinced that fate is guiding her to her one true love. Her journey takes her to Italy, where she meets Peter (Robert Downey Jr.), a charming stranger who may or may not be the man she’s been searching for. The cast also includes Bonnie Hunt and Joaquim de Almeida.

Central Intelligence

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, 'Central Intelligence' is an action-comedy that reunites former high school classmates under unlikely circumstances. Dwayne Johnson stars as Bob Stone, a once-bullied teen turned muscular CIA agent, who ropes in mild-mannered accountant Calvin Joyner, played by Kevin Hart, for a high-stakes espionage mission. The film also features Amy Ryan, Aaron Paul, and Jason Bateman.

The Wedding Ringer

Written and directed by Jeremy Garelick, 'The Wedding Ringer' is a buddy romantic comedy starring Kevin Hart as Jimmy Callahan, a professional best man for hire. When socially awkward groom-to-be Doug Harris (Josh Gad) finds himself without groomsmen just two weeks before his wedding, he turns to Jimmy for help. What follows is a chaotic and hilarious attempt to fake a friendship and pull off the perfect wedding. The film also features Kaley Cuoco, Affion Crockett, and Jorge Garcia.

The Secret Life of Pets

An animated comedy directed by Chris Renaud (co-directed by Yarrow Cheney), featuring the voice talents of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, and Ellie Kemper. The film explores what pets do when their owners aren't home, with Max the terrier and Duke the mutt leading a chaotic, animal-filled adventure through the city.