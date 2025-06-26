Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall across Kerala for the next three days, prompting alerts and precautionary measures in several districts.



An orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad on Thursday, indicating very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm in 24 hours). A yellow alert is in place in eight districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod — warning of isolated heavy showers (7–11 cm in 24 hours).

The IMD has also warned of strong surface winds reaching 40–50 kmph likely to prevail intermittently across the state until June 29. According to the forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on June 26 and heavy rainfall is expected to continue on June 27 and 28.

In response to the weather warnings, district collectors in Idukki, Thrissur, and Wayanad have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday. This includes professional colleges, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, and training institutes in Idukki and Thrissur. However, residential educational institutions in Idukki and professional colleges in Wayanad are excluded from the holiday order.

Scheduled public examinations in Thrissur and Wayanad will go ahead as planned. Authorities have instructed heads of institutions to compensate for the lost academic hours through online classes, where feasible.

Meanwhile, the Kerala coast from Kunzhathur to Kotte Kunnu, including Kasaragod and Kannur, is under a high wave alert. The IMD has forecast waves between 3.1 and 3.3 metres from 5.30 pm on June 25 to 5.30 pm on June 27. Fisherfolk and those engaging in marine or nearshore activities have been advised to exercise extreme caution.

Disaster management authorities have urged the public to stay alert, follow official updates, and avoid venturing into hilly areas, riversides, or the sea during the alert period.