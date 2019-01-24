Prateik Babbar ties the knot with Sanya Sagar

Actor Prateik Babbar got married to Sanya Sagar, in Lucknow on Wednesday. The close-knit ceremony was attended by their frends and families, and the wedding pictures have been shared on social media.

Prateik and Sanya were dating each other since a couple of years before getting engaged in December 2018.

After a traditional Marathi-style Hindu ceremony a reception was also hosted in Lucknow.

While Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, Sanya Sagar is the daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar.

On acting front, the actor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore.