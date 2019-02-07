Actor Saranya Mohan blessed with baby girl

Onmanorama Staff
Actor-dancer Saranya mohan delivered a baby girl Monday. The news was confirmed by her husband Dr Aravind Krishnan via Facebook. He also shared a cute image of the baby's little hand. The newborn is named Annapoorna.

Saranya married Aravind in 2015 and they have a son Anantha Padmanabhan. Though Saranya stayed away from films post wedding, she was active in the dance field. Saranya along with her husband used to regularly post dubsmash videos on social media.

Earlier the actor was body shamed for her post-pregnancy weight gain and her husband had come out in support of her. Saranya later posted a fitness video in which she was seen getting back to shape.

