Salim Kumar tries gender-face-swap with Mollywood actors and here's how they look

The Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted people’s lives around the globe and people are looking forward to ways that would make them creatively engaged. And social media has come to the rescue of most of us grappling with ideas on how to kill boredom while stuck at home for long hours.

And actor Salim Kumar's gender-face-swap idea seem to have attracted many netizens. In the era of the selfie, there's no shortage of apps that can swap your face into someone else's.

FaceApp, the app can be used to take a selfie or a photo saved to your camera roll and one can alter it using neural-network technology. It has options which not only let you change your gender, but also color of hair, eye-ball, and skin-tone. One can also replace background, swap your gender, change your hairstyle, use filters, play with blurring, apply makeups according to your preference and use any tool you want to.

And Salim Kumar did not spare any. From Mohanlal to Mammootty, he made sure to swaped the face of actors and shared the pics on his official Facebook page.

Prithviraj and Sreenivasan

The post has now gone viral with many shares and comments.

Aju Varghese and Tovino

While some have picked Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly slaying in female looks, some also picked Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne as best.