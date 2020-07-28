Karnan: Title poster of Dhanush-Rajisha Vijayan film unveiled

Karnan is one of the most anticipated movies of actor Dhanush. The title poster of the film was released online on the ocassion of actor's birthday.

The poster of the film has a sword held by many hands. In the background one could see the shadows of animals at one side while shadows of humans on the other.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. The film will see actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, which will also mark her Tamil debut. Malayalam actor Lal too plays an important role in the movie.

Earlier, Mari Selvaraj revealed the reason behind naming the film 'Karnan' saying that Dhanush's character name in the film is Karnan.