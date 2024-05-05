Ranbir, Alia’s daughter Raha enjoys Sunday outing with director Ayan Mukerji

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2024 04:37 PM IST Updated: May 05, 2024 04:41 PM IST
Ayan and Raha. Photo: IANS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha, enjoyed a special outing with her uncle Ayan Mukerji on Sunday, as seen in a widely circulated video on social media. The filmmaker, known for works like 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, holding Raha in his arms. Before leaving, Ayan glanced at the restaurant, expressing frustration at being photographed by the paparazzi.

Both Ayan and Raha were dressed in comfortable attire suitable for Mumbai's summer weather.
Ranbir and Alia revealed Raha’s face to the world on Christmas last year, posing with their daughter for the first time.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Raha was born in November 2022.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming project ‘Jigra’, which she has co-produced, while Ranbir is busy with the shoot of ‘Ramayana’.
Recently, images from the film sets went viral, featuring Ranbir portraying the role of Lord Ram and actress Sai Pallavi as Sita.
(With IANS inputs)

