Mamangam actress Prachi Tehlan to tie the knot with Rohit Saroha

Mamangam actress Prachi Tehlan is all set to get married to Delhi-based businessman and wildlife conservationist Rohit Saroha.

The wedding will be held at a Delhi farmhouse on August 9. The engagement ceremony will be held in the morning while the latter will take place in the evening. Prachi and Rohit have reportedly been dating since 2012.

Prachi, a former captain of the Indian netball team, has worked in several TV shows and got her big break with Malayalam film Mamangam starring Mammootty in the lead.

Revealing her wedding date, Prachi recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram. She also shared the designers she would be wearing for the various ceremonies that begin this Monday . “Yes!! It’s happening!! Someone rightly said marriages are made in heaven. If you asked me few months back.. I would have said.. marriage isn’t on the cards.. !! And here I am .. super excited for 7th August 2020. Have been receiving so many DMs asking whom am I wearing on my big day!” she wrote.

Reagrding wedding, she told IANS, “We have kept the engagement and wedding on the same day -- engagement ceremony will be held in the morning while the latter will take place in the evening. Accordingly, we have invited 50 people for each function. Also, the guests have been asked to carry their masks, but even if they don’t, we have made all the arrangements of masks and sanitisers at the venue. Health and safety of each and every human at the wedding is of utmost importance to me. That is why we have booked a venue that has a huge space. The idea is to make sure that guests do not come in close proximity to each other. Besides, we have invited them at an interval of 30 minutes to avoid crowding.”

“We have asked them (the staff) to sanitise the place well before and after every ceremony. Moreover, since the venue is very huge, we have kept different corners for different ceremonies. For example, the mandap for wedding rituals will be set up in one part of the farmhouse while the stage will be made in a different place. Engagement (in the morning) will happen in an entirely different area of the venue. Likewise, food arrangements have been made at a different location (within the farmhouse),” she added.