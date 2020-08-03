Nivin Pauly wins best actor for Moothon at New York Indian film festival

Director Geetu Mohandas' Moothon won big at the New York Indian Film Festival. The film received rave reviews and bagged three awards at the fest.

While Nivin Pauly won the best actor award, Moothon won the best film and Sanjana Dipu won the best child actor.

Moothon starred Nivin Pauly, Shobita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Sanjana and Roshan Mathew. Nivin plays a conflicted gangster with a painful past. Geetu directed the film from her own screenplay with Hindi dialogues by Anurag Kashyap. Moothon is backed by JAR Pictures jointly with Kashyap.

Meanwhile, the best actress award went to Garggi Ananthan for the film Run Kalyani Run. Directed by Geetha J, Run Kalyani Run was the first Malayalam movie to open the virtual edition of the festival. Run Kalyani tells the tale of a young cook who who lives with her ailing aunt.

New York Indian film festival began from July 24 and concluded on August 2, 2020.