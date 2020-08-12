He has been a fighter all his life: Urmila Matondkar wishes speedy recovery to Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and now, several celebrities are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Actress Urmila Matondkar took to Instagram to share an old picture of them from the 1997 film Daud, alongside a note. "Such an upsetting n horrible news that @duttsanjay has been diagnosed of lung cancer..but then again he has been such a fighter all his life.. here is wishing him a speedy recovery #prayersforspeedyrecovery #getwellsoon." (sic.)

Cricket star Yuvraj Singh too has prayed for Sanjay Dutt's speedy recovery.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutt, conveyed to fans that he was taking a break. The actor said he needed the break for medical treatment and urged fans not to pay attention to any other speculation.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," read the note.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also commented on the post. Riteish wrote, "Get well soon Baba. We love you. Our prayers are with you for your speedy recovery." (sic.)

Sanjay Dutt was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness. He had assured that he has been tested negative for COVID-19.