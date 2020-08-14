RIP Bala trends after a Vijay fan allegedly dies by suicide

An ardent fan of actor Thalapathy Vijay, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. This shocking news has taken social media by storm and fans of the star mourned his demise on Twitter.

#RIPBala is currently trending on social media as not only fans but even celebrities are tweeting about it. Apparently, in his last tweet uploaded on August 11, the young boy expressed his wish to watch Vijay's upcoming film Master. The young fan of Vijay was super excited for the upcoming film, Master.

Many fans are also reaching out to the superstar to help Bala's family cope with this unexpected death.

It's unfortunate that suicide cases are coming to the fore in this time of pandemic. Twitterati have been requesting Vijay and any other actors' fans to not take such a step in their life.