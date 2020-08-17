Veyil trailer: Shane Nigam promises an emotional journey

After much tiff and controversies, debutant director Sarath Menon's film 'Veyil' is ready to rise soon.

The trailer of the movie starring Shane Nigam in the lead was released on Monday and offers a glimpse into the emotional journey of the protagonist Sidharth aka Siddhu. The film seems to travel through Shane’s character and his bonding with his family and his relationship and friendship.

Earlier, director Sarath had revealed that the film takes course during two years in a person’s life. For the unknown, Sharath had assisted Lijo Jose Pelissery in his popular films Angamali Diaries and Ee Ma Yau.

The movie produced by Joby George started rolling by mid-2019 and hit headlines after the makers moved legally against actor Shane Nigam, alleging contract violation.

Apart from Shane, Shine Tom Chacko and James Elia will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, the cinematography is handled by Shaz Mohammed while music and scores is by Pradeep Kumar.