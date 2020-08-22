Nazriya shares blooper video with Fahadh on wedding anniversary and it will make you smile!

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the cutest star couple of Mollywood celebrated sixth wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple entered the sacred union of marriage on August 21st, 2014

It was undoubtedly the most celebrated wedding in the history of Malayalam movie industry. The wedding pics keeps popping up on social media and fans are excited each time the star post their pics together on social media.

This year, Nazriya shared a funny blooper video on Instagram and it is sure to make one root more for the couple.

We get to see Nazriya and Fahadh all dressed up looking at the camera. After Fahadh says 'hello', he seems to lose track of what he was supposed to say and bursts into laughing with Nazriya.

Sharing the video, Nazriya wrote, “6 years later... I love u.. Happy Anniversary baby! Good luck to u.” (sic.)

Earlier, Fahadh's brother Farhaan too shared a few pics of the couple wishing them on their special day.

Meanwhile, Fahadh and Nazriya were seen sharing screen space in Anwar Rasheed's Trance. The duo recently produced the movie 'CU Soon' which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 1.