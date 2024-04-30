Nivin Pauly said he had misgivings about self-troll dialogues in 'Varshangalkku Shesham'

Nivin Pauly whose latest film 'Malayalee from India' will hit theatres on May 1 said he was unsure if people would accept his self-troll dialogues in 'Varshangalkku Shesham'. The actor, during a press conference held as part of 'Malayalee from India' promotions in Kochi, said he constantly sought assurance from director Vineth Sreenivasan regarding the dialogues in the film.

“To be honest, I had misgivings about the dialogues as I was not sure how the audience would react. I kept seeking Vineeth's assurance right from the time I heard the story. I even asked him a couple of times during the film shoot and sent a few people to ask him on my behalf during regular intervals(laughs). Vineeth asked me to stay confident and trust in him. That's what I did. I uttered those dialogues because I trusted him,” he said.

'Varshangalkku Shesham', which hit theatres recently opened to positive responses from the public. Nivin essayed the role of Nithin Molly, an actor whose stardom was fading due to a string of flops in 'Varshangalkku Shesham.' Most of his dialogues were self-trolls and a rant against nepotism, which exists in the film industry. Many viewers expressed that Nivin Pauly was the most captivating aspect of the film, considering his performance as a remarkable comeback.