Alphonse Puthren's next film, Paattu, has Fahadh Faasil in lead role

Alphonse Puthren's next film will have Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The Premam director announced the news in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The film titled 'Paattu' (song) will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony under the banner of UGM Entertainments.



Alphonse Puthren will be composing the music too. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced later, he said.



Alphonse's previous film 'Premam' was released in 2015. The Nivin Pauly-starrer was a blockbuster.



Alphonse is also planning a film produced by ace filmmaker Anwar Rasheed. Anwar announced the project recently in an exclusive interview with Onmanorama.



"It’s too early to talk about the lm or its cast, but what I can tell you all is that it will be an interesting thread which is being written by Alphonse himself. It’s not the musical project he has been longing to make in Tamil, but an entirely new flick in Malayalam," Anwar said.

Fahadh Faasil's latest film 'C U Soon', released on Amazon Prime, has been getting rave reviews.

