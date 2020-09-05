That blessed feeling: Tovino Thomas shares baptism video of his son Tahaan

Lockdown has given celebs an opportunity to spend some quality time with their families and Tovino Thomas is having some best moments with his family.

Tovino Thomas was blessed with his second child, a baby boy on June 6 and the little munchkin’s baptism ceremony was held recently. The actor now shared a video from the close-knit function introducing his little Tahaan to the world.

'That blessed feeling! Glimpses from Tahaan's Baptism,' he wrote as he shared the amazing video.

Tovino, his wife Lidiya, their first kid Izza, little Tahaan, and everyone in the family sported maroon and white outfits.

Talking about his child's name, Tovino Thomas told a daily, "I wanted the name to have a meaning and be unique. Tahaan means merciful. Tahaan Tovino also sounds nice. It can be a Hindu, Christian or Muslim name; it can be an Arabic or Indian name. That’s what we liked about it. At home, we call him Haan, which means sun. Izza too is a unique name and it means prestige."

The couple have also got a photoshoot done of Tahaan with regard to the baptism ceremony.