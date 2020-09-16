From Nazriya to Parvathy: Mollywood women show off their legs, say #YesWeHaveLegs

The Mollywood ladies called it a 'Leg Day' on social media on Tuesday. Many actresses have been posting pic of theirs showing off their legs.

Celebs including Nazriya, Parvathy, Rajisha Vijayan joined in saying #YesWeHaveLegs as a support to actress Anaswara Rajan who was abused online for wearing shorts.

The young star received lewd comments from a few netizens for wearing the outfit.



But soon, she had the support of several other actresses, starting with Rima Kallingal. It was she who first turned the tables on trolls by posting her own picture in a swimsuit showing off her legs. She shared it using the hastag #YesWeHaveLegs and asked other actresses to take up the challenge with a message to give out the moral policing people on social media.

In no time, it was trending on Instagram as many leading ladies of Mollywood extended their support to Anaswara.

It was indeed applaudable to see how everyone came together as a mark to protest against the abusers.

Scroll down to see the pics: