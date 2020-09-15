{{head.currentUpdate}}

Women have legs: Rima Kallingal, Anaswara Rajan and other actresses who hit back at trolls like badass boss

Actress Anaswara Rajan's latest photoshoot pic is being widely shared and discussed among netizens. Reason – the 18-year-old was at the receiving end of online abuse, for wearing shorts. Most of the comments slut-shamed her and asked her as to why she 'took off her clothes at this young age'.

Unaffected by the uproar on the interweb, Anaswara Rajan chose to reply to the trolls in the sassiest way possible.

“Don't worry about what I'm doing . Worry about why you're worried about what I'm doing…”, she wrote posting two more pics in the same outfit.

While many came forward in support for the celeb teenager, Rima Kallingal was the one who gave trollers a royal smackdown with her swimsuit pic. Back once, when Rima had posted a pic of herself in denim shorts, she was heavily criticised and then had shared more pics of hers saying 'moral policing brings out the best in her'.

Ok ok people I am done!! But moral policing just brings out the best in me 😜 And also because I didn’t wanna leave this thread about the Real Alcazar without showing you all the absolutely beautiful tile work here. The palace is known for its tile decoration. The two tile types used are majolica and arista tiles. In the arista technique, the green body is stamped and each tile segment has raised ridges. The art of majolica ceramics was developed later in the 15th-16th centuries. The innovation made it possible to "paint" directly on ceramics covered with white opaque glazes. We found this graceful lady near the exit gate painting the tile patterns on her canvas, occasionally looking up and smiling at her admirers. Goodbyes couldn’t be more serene. #musingsofatraveller

Actress Samyukta Menon recently celebrated her birthday with friends and she was spotted in denim shorts. Trollers did not spare her and asked her 'why did she leave the traditinal look'. 'Love loves to love', was how she captioned her pic.

Saniya Iyappan is yet another star, a favourite of trollers and she mince no words when it comes to giving back. Saniya's Instagram handle, where she posts her photographs, mostly, is flooded with hate messages. 'Go get a life', is how she likes to mention to the haters.

It was the same with Priya Varrier when she posted pics wearing denim shorts and casual shirt. Many came forward and asked her 'to keep her Bollywood glam with herself.'  Priya has had her shares of trolls and social media hate. Sharing her views on trolls and social media hate, Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that they do not surprise her anymore. Posting a video, she said, "I'm very used to be trolled and it's nothing new."

Amala Paul is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with stunning photos. And needless to say, she is one actress who has never held back when it comes to giving it back to her trolls.

So is with Malavika Mohanan, who received derogatory comments many a times questioning her character. But, Malavika always have an epic reply to shut the trolls. “I will wear whatever the hell I want to,” she had replied once to the trollers.

Home 🤍

