Slim Shady's demise: Eminem drops trailer for 12th studio album

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 26, 2024 11:19 AM IST
Eminem. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Eminem has revealed that his 12th studio album, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)', is set to release this summer. During the opening round of the NFL Draft in Detroit, Eminem (real name: Marshall Mathers) also shared a trailer on social media. The teaser features a crime reporter delving into the demise of Eminem's alter ego, Slim Shady.

Slim Shady, an alter ego for Eminem, made his debut in 1997 with the 'Slim Shady EP' and later in 'The Slim Shady LP' in 1999. The reporter in the trailer reflects on Slim Shady's journey, noting, 'Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies'.

In a cameo appearance, Eminem's longtime associate, 50 Cent, shares his perspective: "He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath." The reporter continues to dissect Slim Shady's persona, suggesting that his controversial lyrics and antics may have contributed to his downfall. "Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady," the reporter urges.
Eminem himself makes an appearance in the trailer, acknowledging, "I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim."

