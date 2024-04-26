Jithu Madhavan explains why he avoided showing Ranga's past in 'Aavesham'

Jithu Madhavan's 'Aavesham', featuring Fahadh Faasil, has ignited a frenzy in theatres, earning the title of 'Vishu winner' and joining the coveted Rs 100 crore club within a mere two weeks of its release. However, amidst the fervour, one recurring critique emerges: the film's thinly developed plot. Indeed, 'Aavesham' lacks the depth typically associated with intricate stories.

The storyline revolves around three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who align themselves with Ranga (portrayed by Fahadh) and his gang to confront their formidable seniors. Despite the film's success, audiences find themselves yearning for a deeper exploration of Ranga's background, a facet that remains largely obscured throughout the narrative.

In a recent interview, director Jithu Madhavan addressed this criticism, shedding light on his deliberate choice to omit Ranga's backstory from the film. According to Madhavan, delving into Ranga's past would have risked falling into cliché territory. "There are only a few archetypal paths that lead one to become a thug," he explained, "and I opted against incorporating that element into the film to avoid cliché." He emphasized that the audience's understanding of Fahadh's character is filtered through the lens of the boys, offering insight into Ranga only to the extent that the boys themselves comprehend him for the majority of the movie.