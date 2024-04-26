Vidya Balan praises Mammootty's courageous role in 'Kaathal: The Core'

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently shared her respect for Malayalam cinema, particularly highlighting the Mammootty starrer ‘Kaathal: The Core’. During a candid conversation with Samdish Bhatia on Unfiltered by Samdish, Balan expressed her fascination with Malayalam films and their storytelling.

In her discussion, Balan praised Mammootty not only for his exceptional performance but also for his bold decision to produce a film that challenges societal norms and advocates for LGBTQ+ acceptance. Reflecting on Kerala's cultural landscape, Balan remarked, "I don't think any of our Hindi actors will be able to do a film like Kaathal." She emphasized the significance of Kerala's literacy rates in shaping its cinema and audience preferences.

Furthermore, Balan applauded Mammootty for embracing the character in ‘Kaathal’ without concern for its potential impact on his public image.