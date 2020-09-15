{{head.currentUpdate}}

#YesWeHaveLegs trends after Mollywood heroines post pics in support to Anaswara Rajan

Ahaana, Answara, Anarkali. Photo: Instagram
Post the lockdown phase, the 'challenge accepted' hashtag has been revived on Instagram. With technology and social media, people and celebs seems to be getting connected with such 'challenges' in this disorientating time.
Women have legs: Rima Kallingal, Anaswara Rajan and other actresses who hit back at trolls like badass boss

The lastest one to surface online is #YesWeHaveLegs. The trend began after actress Rima Kallingal posted a pic of hers' in solidarity with actress Anaswara Rajan. For the uninitiated, Anaswara was at the receiving end of online abuse recently, for a picture she posted on Instagram where she was seen wearing shorts.

Now, Mollywood actresses are sharing pics of themselves posting with the hashtag #YesWeHaveLegs.

While online trolling and cyberbullying has been normalised to some extent these days, several celebrities have been coming on the radar for the same. Actresses including Ahaana Krishna Kumar, Anarkali Marakkar, Kani Kusruti, Nilja were a few who joined the league.

Check out the pics here:

Posting a really nice picture of me wearing a tiny dress , showing most of my legs to take attendance of the number of creeps who will line up in attention in my comment box to post third-rate comments :) 2 things. Firstly , what I wear isn't your business. What anybody wears isn't your business. Your business is just your business. Probably you don't have enough of it , so you try and poke your nose into other people's business. I will wear Shorts , Sari , Shirt or a Swim-suit .. it's not your license to question my character. Neither is it my oppurtunity to prove my own character. So , WATCH YOUR THOUGHTS , NOT MY CLOTHES 🤷 Secondly , as far as I know .. legs , stomach , hands etc .. they are all the same, be it in the body of a man or a woman. I can't see any difference that is so important that it justifies the difference between the kind of comments that make it to the comment box of a man in little clothes and that of a girl. If a man shows his well toned body , it's Inspiring , Mass and Frickin' Hot. When a girl does the same , she looks like she's ready for Sex? She's Shameless? She’s an Attention Seeker? She's trying to turn people on for work? Pick up this flamboyant display of patriarchy and discard it in the first dust-bin you can find around you. Me posting a picture in a super short dress has only 1 meaning - I like that picture and I felt like sharing it on my own social media profile. Any other meaning that you derive out of it is nothing but a reflection of the unfortunate situation of your life and the things you lack in it. Gross mindsets might not change way too much. But the license to publicly speak out one's gross mindset can be shut down. Call out slut-shamers. Call out dirty patriarchy. And stop giving a damn about what a random person has to comment on your clothes. Do these 3 things and slowly but surely , creeps who want to say creepy things will be so scared to spit out the poison that they will learn to keep it within themselves. I'd like to sum up this slightly long post with a quote I read recently on Social Media - " Oh my favourite season will be the Fall of Patriarchy 🍁 " Image shot by @rexphotography.in 💫

Singers Abhaya Hiranmayi and Gowry Lekshmi too posted their pics and joined the tribe.

