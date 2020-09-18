Director Vignesh Shivan celebrates his 35th birthday with girlfriend Nayanthara

Director Vignesh Shivan who turned 35 on Friday took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture with his ladylove Nayanthara.

Going by the picture, one can see in the picture, the duo posing together with arms around each other's back. The couple is holidaying in Goa along with their family members.

The adorable couple is head over heels in love with each other. Nayan and Vignesh have proved that their love is getting stronger with each passing day. Rumours were rife that the couple might tie the knot by the end of this year. However, Vignesh cleared the air stating marriage is not on cards anytime soon.

His next film is Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have fallen in love with each other after their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. While they had kept their relationship under wraps for all these years, in a recent event, Nayanthara opened up that Vignesh is the lover of her life.

