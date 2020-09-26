SP Balasubrahmanyam funeral: Vijay pays final tributes

Actor Vijay paid his last respects to the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. SPB’s body was kept at his farmhouse for the general public to pay their respects. The funeral began at 11am. Hundreds of people gathered to bid a teary farewell to the musical genius, who is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Thalapathy Vijay, an ardent fan of SP Balasubrahmanyam paid his last respects by attending the funeral. Vijay consoled SPB's son S P Charan with folded hands and a hug.

Pictures of him at SPB's funeral are going viral on the Internet.

It is to be noted that Vijay shared screen space with SPB in a Tamil film titled Priyamanavale.

The singer, whose voice enchanted Indian cinema and music lovers over the last fifty years, was honoured with a 72-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu police.

SPB suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest at MGM Healthcare hospital on Friday.