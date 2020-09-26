Watch | Eshna Kutty's hoop dance in saree stuns social media

A hoop dancer in a saree could be something beyond your imagination. But not anymore! The Internet is going gaga over a woman hoop dancing to the song Genda Phool from Delhi 6 wearing a saree. The peppy song and the energetic dance moves by Eshna Kutty is creating waves on social media.

The 23-year-old performer posted the dance video on Instagram on Thursday and soon it reached Twitter.

"Woke up to several people Whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend," journalist Chitra Narayanan wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows her daughter dressed in a maroon saree and sneakers, hoop dancing with expert ease to the Dilli 6 song.

Viewed by lakhs of Twitter users, the dance also triggered the #SareeFlow campaign to compliment Eshna. It also prompted nmany to share their own saree pics.

With over 40,000 followers on Instagram, Eshna Kutty had earlier urged her followers to share their own videos of hoop dancing in sarees using #SareeFlow.

"It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. There's so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form," in her post she explained on Thursday.