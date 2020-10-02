Samyukta Varma goes down memory lane as 'Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal' gets 4K version

Actress Samyuktha Varma had stopped workin in films ever since she got married to actor Biju Meno. But her films are still loved and cherished by movie buffs.

Her debut movie 'Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal' was remastered with 4K version and was released a few days back by Scuba on Youtube. Samyukta reminisced about working in the movie and shared the film was special for her. Recalling the days, Samyuktha Varma said that the movie was filmed in Ottappalam and to the very day whenever she travels there, she has a special vibe with the place.

Samyuktha Varma further added that she was fortunate to have worked with such a promising crew and that the entire team of 'Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal' worked as a family.

In fact, she bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for the movie in her debut movie itself.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by AK Lohithadas, ‘Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal’ also starred Jayaram, Thilakan, KPAC Lalitha and Siddique too.

The film was produced by PV Gangadharan under the banner if Gruhalakshmi Productions.