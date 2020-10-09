Prathi Poovankozhi to get remake, Boney Kapoor buys rights

Looks like the remake rights of Mollywood films have been much sought-after. From Lucifer to Ayyappanum Koshiyum to Helen and Kappela - the remake rights these movies have already been sold.

Now, the latest one to join the remake league is Manju Warrier starrer Prathi Poovankozhi.

The Bollywood rights of the film have reportedly been acquired by producer Boney Kapoor and is said to be remade in several other languages. According to reports, the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada remake rights of the film have been sold.

The 2019 movie directed by Rosshan Andrrews and scripted by Unni R revolved around Manju Warrier’s character Madhuri. While she played a textile shop employee in the movie, director Rosshan Andrrews made his debut as an actor by playing the villain in the revenge drama.

'Prathi Poovankozhi' marked the second collaboration of Manju Warrier with director Rosshan Andrrews. It was Rosshan who re-launched Manju in 2014 when she returned to face the camera after a gap of 14 years. Their collaboration, 'How Old Are You?' became a huge hit and was also remade in Tamil with Jyothika in the lead.