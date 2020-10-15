Never thought I would get an award for dubbing, says Shruthi Ramachandran

Actress Shruthi Ramachandran was initially surprised and then elated when she got the news of having won the Best Female Dubbing Artist award for 'Kamala'.

"When director Ranjith Sankar asked me to give dubbing a shot, I decided to take it up. I never thought I would get an award for this," Shruthi told Manorama News. The Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Tuesday.

"The dubbing for ‘Kamala’ was held near my home. The director was on the lookout for a person to voice the character of Kamala. I had worked with him for my second movie 'Pretham'. He called me up and asked me to try. As I was very comfortable with the team, I took up the task. Ranjith sir helped me a lot.

“The character of Kamala had a lot of personality variations and I had to dub accordingly. Ruhani had brilliantly portrayed the role. So, it was really strenuous for me to dub for her. Ranjith sir is a forthright person and would not refrain from voicing his criticisms. After I completed the dubbing, I looked at him and realised that it was ok. But even then, I never expected to get an award," Shruthi added.

Shruthi further said that it was difficult to dub for another artist.

"Dubbing for another artist is very different from dubbing for one's own character. It is really difficult. But knowing the nuances of acting was certainly an advantage. After ‘Kamala’, when I dubbed for my character in 'Anveshanam', I was able to enjoy the process better," she explained.

"I don't know if I will do dubbing again. If I feel comfortable, I might do it. I am really happy to have won this award. More than that, I am content to note that my first dubbing stint for another artist had not been bad," she added.