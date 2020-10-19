Amrita Rao announces pregnancy, shares adorable post with husband RJ Anmol

Amrita Rao is all set to become a mother. The actress surprised her fans by announcing that she is already in her ninth month of pregnancy, with an adorable post and pic with husband RJ Anmol.

She shared a photograph holding her baby bump, as the couple looked at it. Expressing delight to keep it a ‘surprise’, Amrita also apologised to fans for keeping her pregnancy a secret until now.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had got married after seven years of courtship in 2016. On the professional front, one of Amrita’s last ventures was the Bal Thackeray biopic titled Thackeray last year.

She had featured in much-loved and successful films like Ishq Vishk, Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma too had announced their pregnancy news in recent weeks.