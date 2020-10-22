Nazriya, Ananya and others convey wishes to Meghana Raj and her baby boy

It was indeed a happy day for fans and friends of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj. Fans, followers and well wishers of the late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana sent their love to the newborn and the mother.

Many celebs too joined in expressing their happiness.

Actress Nazriya was one among the first celebrities to share the happy news. Sharing an old pic of Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja, she wrote, "Baby boy is here bhai!!! welcome back (sic)," following a heart-eyes emoji.

Actress Ananya, who recently attended Meghana’s baby shower party took to social media to share a couple of pics. “It’s a boy baby,” she wrote.

Actress Malavika Avinash wrote on the occasion, "Overjoyed to know that @meghanasraj has delivered a baby boy!” Malavika had visited Maghana before delivery and the pics had gone viral.

The family celebrated the joyous occasion by distributing sweets among all the fans who had gathered outside the hospital. The fans are too excited calling this as the rebirth of their hero.

It was on April 30, 2018, when Chiranjeevi had married actress, Meghana Raj in a Christian wedding which was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. On June 7, 2020, the actor had suffered a cardiac arrest and had breathed his last at the age of 39.