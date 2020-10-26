Kajal Aggarwal shares first pics with fiance Gautam Kitchulu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu on the festive occasion of Dussehra.

Wishing fans on Dussehra, Kajal posted pictures of herself with fiance Gautam Kitchlu for the very first time on Instagram. It comes days before their wedding on October 30.

Kajal captioned the photos, “Happy Dussehra from us to you!” Gautam also shared an image of two wine glasses, along with the text, “Pre-wedding festivities.”

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal also posted some family pictures on Instagram. While Kajal can be seen in a blue lehenga, Gautam was seen wearing a black kurta.

Kajal had announced about her wedding via her Instagram handle almost 2 weeks ago. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal, who is an actress too, had shared pictures from Kajal’s bridal shower after the latter confirmed her engagement with Gautam.

It was last week that Kajal shared a short video titled ‘shaadi vanity’ where we can see her engagement ring, studded with a solitaire. The couple has been dating for about two years now and had a private engagement ceremony in August. The actress will marry businessperson Gautam in a small ceremony in Mumbai on October 30.