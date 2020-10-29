Kajal Aggarwal shares pic from mehendi ceremony, wedding festivities begin

Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. And the wedding festivities have kick-started in a grand manner.

Kajal posted a picture from her mehendi ceremony, which was organised on Wednesday. The event seemed to be a private affair and Kajal looks happy and excited for this new phase in her life.

Kajal is seen in a simple green printed salwar kameez for the ceremony flaunting the deep colour of heena on her hands.

Gautam Kitchlu also shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal also shared a glimpse of her attires for the wedding festivities.

It is said that the two families have planned a sangeet ceremony ahead of the wedding ritual and fans are looking forward for more pics.

Kajal is best known for her roles in Magadheera, Kavacham, Arya 2 and Thuppaki.

As next, she has been roped in for Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The makers of the Kamal Haasan starrer have not yet revealed what character Kajal is portraying in the film. But, the rumour mills have that Kajal is essaying a challenging role in this highly anticipated drama movie.