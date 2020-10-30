Asin reveals meaning behind daughter’s name as Arin turns three

Asin celebrated her daughter’s third birthday recently and revealed the interesting meaning behind her daughter’s name Arin Rayn.

The actress shared a few pics from the birthday party and penned a note along with it.

Asin wrote, "She’s 3 now- Arin Rayn (Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’-‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, secular, gender neutral, free of religion, caste and patriarchy.)"

Thanking everyone, Asin wrote, "Thank you to each and everyone of you who sent us love, wishes and blessings! Eternally grateful. Wishing everyone health and happiness (Sorry for the late post...) #Arins3rdBirthdayPawty #ArinRayn #AR"

Asin rarely makes any social media updates. However, she has been sharing multiple pictures and videos of her daughter Arin on Instagram Stories lately.

Asin got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple had a Christian wedding and also a Hindu ceremony. Arin was born on 24 October 2017.