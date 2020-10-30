Scarlett Johansson marries Colin Jost

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has married comedian Colin Jost in a hush-hush ceremony. Earlier in May, the two had got engaged after being in a relationship for two years. They made their public debut as a couple in November 2017.

A community-based organisation took to their Instagram handle to break the news that the Johansson and Jost got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony in presence of their family and loved ones. Not only that but they also revealed that the couple even made sure that all the COVID-19 safety precautions were in place.

This is Scarlett's third wedding. Before marrying Colin, she was wed to actor Ryan Reynolds (September 2008 to December 2010) and to French businessman Romain Dauriac (divorced September 2017). She and Romain share a six-year-old daughter named Rose.

Meanwhile, this is Colin's first wedding.