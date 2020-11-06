Poonam Pandey arrested, Milind Soman’s nude run praised: Netizens on ‘nudity hypocrisy’ in Indian society

Model and actress Poonam Pandey has been booked for shooting a vulgar video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa. The complaint was filed by the state Water Resources department which manages the dam. A case was registered against Poonam Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video. Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had questioned the misuse of the government property for shooting such video.

On the other hand, actor Milind Soman celebrated his 55th birthday on the Goa beach by running nude. His photo was appreciated by several actors and fans over his fitness at this age.

Later, netizens pointed out the hypocrisy of celebrating a man for running nude and outraging over a woman’s clothes. Many Twitter users have called out double standards.

National Award-winning film editor and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani highlighted the hypocrisy in Indian society over the idea of nudity, comparing the news around actors Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey.

Apurva wrote while sharing pictures of both actors, “#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women.”

Poonam Pandey, who was staying at a five-star hotel at Sinquerim in North Goa, was detained by a Calangute police team in the afternoon and later handed over to the Canacona police, an official said. The actor was “detained for questioning”, Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh told PTI.