Atlee and Priya Atlee’s wedding anniversary wishes to each other is couple goals!

Atlee and Priya are one of the most adorable couple in Kollywood. The duo celebrated six years of togetherness on Monday. Atlee took to his social media pages and shared lovely pics and a sweet note.

He posted, ‘Happy 6th wed anniversary @priyaatlee we have faced so many ups downs together in life,ur like a shock absorber u make the right balance & have guided me to take right decisions in life though ur still my kid my lovely friend, crime partner ,wife & everything to me in this world, ur the most precious person I have ever earned in my life , love u suji Red heart entering the 7 th year , more romantic madness continues Red heartRed heartRed heart neethaney neethaneyy Musical noteMusical noteMusical noteMusical noteMusical note (sic)’

Priya also shared a few pics and revealed that it was friendship that first came in their relationship. Priya and Atlee were in a relationship for over four years before they tied the nuptial knot in 2014.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan might soon come together for a commercial film and it will not be a remake of Atlee’s any previous film.