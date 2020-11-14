Actors Roshna Ann Roy, Kichu Tellus get engaged

‘Oru Adaar Love’ fame Roshna Ann Roy has got engaged to actor Kichu Tellus. The close-knit engagement ceremony was held at a church following the Covid regulations.

While Roshna was seen in a dark green lehenga, Kichu was dressed in similar green kurta. The duo looked adorable together.

Roshna Ann Roy and Kichu Tellus were friends for a long time and later fell in love. The couple had officially announced about their relationship on their social media pages.

Roshna Ann Roy is a dancer and actor, who made her debut in showbiz with the 2017 movie ‘Varnyathil Aashanka’. She shot to fame after appearing in Omar Lulu’s directorial ‘Oru Adaar Love’. Roshna has also acted in movies ‘Sullu’ and ‘Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte’.

Of late, she had been doing makeovers for many of the Mollywood actors.

Meanwhile, Kichu Tellus also known as Githin is a screenwriter and actor. He got his big break Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Angamaly Diaries’. He was also seen in ‘Thanneermathan Dinangal’. He had penned script of ‘Ajagajantharam’ directed by Tinu Pappachan.