Prabhudeva has reportedly got married. The actor-choreographer got married to a physiotherapist in September.

A private wedding

The rumours are rife that the filmmaker got hitched in a private wedding ceremony at his Mumbai residence, Green Acres, in September and the duo is currently living together in Chennai.

Since past few weeks, there was a lot of buzz that Prabhudeva is gearing up for a second marriage. However, now media reports have claimed that the wedding already happened earlier and he kept it a secret.

Married to his own therapist

While Prabhudeva or his team is yet to confirm the news regarding the marriage, a popular Tamil daily DT Next reported, "The latest reports are all baseless. Prabhudeva got married in September and his wife is a physiotherapist and not his niece. They were seeing each other for quite some time now. She was treating him for his back injury and the wedding took place a couple of months ago. The couple is now living in Chennai"

The failed first marriage and link-up rumours

This is not the first time when the popular actor cum director's love life has made headlines. Prabhudeva's personal life has been in the limelight many times. He was married to Ramlatha aka Latha in 1995 and the couple gave birth to three children. However, in 2011, the duo decided to part way and got divorced.

The Muqabla star grabbed attention when news came to light that he was dating actress Nayanthara. The stunner is known as the Lady Superstar of the southern film industry. Initially when it was reported that the duo are in love, neither of them confirmed the news. It is said that the duo dated from 2010 to 2012.