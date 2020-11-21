AR Rahman shares throwback pic of daughter Khatija with Rajinikanth

Music maestro AR Rahman is quite active on social media. Rahman took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of his daughter Khatija Rahman with superstar Rajinikanth.

On the sets of Padayappa

The Oscar-winning singer-composer took to a trip down memory lane. The photo was reportedly taken during the filming of Rajinikanth's blockbuster film, Padayappa, in 1999.

In the picture, Rajinikanth can be seen carrying little 'princess' Khatija in his arms and posing together for a photo.

Sharing the picture, A R Rahman wrote "My little princess @khatija.rahman with Thalaivar ..Padayappa 1999 I guess..."

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Padayappa released in April 1999 and became the highest-grossing film back then.

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu got married in 1997 are they are also parents to daughter Raheema and a son named Ameen.

On workfront

AR Rahman, recently co-wrote and produced the film 99 Songs, for which he has also designed the original score.

Currently, he is busy composing for his upcoming Bollywood film, Atrangi Re. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles.