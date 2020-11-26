7-months pregnant Anushka Sharma looks super cheerful, pics go viral

Anushka Sharma is all set to become a mommy in January 2021. The actress has been shooting back to back for her pending assignments since her return from Dubai.

The viral pic

The soon-to-be mom is often papped and each time her pics lands online, fans go gaga over it. Now, on Wednesday, Anushka was once again seen spending time on the sets of the shoot.

Anushka was seen stepping out of her vanity van as she was all dolled up for a shoot. In the photos, Anushka was seen in a yellow mini dress with white sneakers. With her hair left open, Anushka rocked a pair of gold hoops as she stepped out to shoot. However, it was her cheerful smile that caught everyones attention.

Back to sets

It is said that the actress wants to wrap up her shoots before welcoming her first baby. And going by the pics, the actress seemed elated to be back on set to complete the pending projects.

Anushka and Virat are all set to welcome their first baby in January 2021.